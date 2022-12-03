SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black Sells 1,707 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $230,718.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,723.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
SPS Commerce Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $145.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.83. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.41 and a 12-month high of $147.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.69 and a beta of 0.73.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
