SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black Sells 1,707 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $230,718.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,723.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $145.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.83. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.41 and a 12-month high of $147.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $1,341,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 84.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $723,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

