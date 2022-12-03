ssv.network (SSV) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $120.96 Million

ssv.network (SSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. ssv.network has a market cap of $120.96 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ssv.network has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One ssv.network token can currently be bought for approximately $10.92 or 0.00064384 BTC on exchanges.
About ssv.network
ssv.network launched on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking.
ssv.network Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ssv.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ssv.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
