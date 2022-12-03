Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $223,000 Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,458 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after buying an additional 1,813,284 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,186,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,368,000 after buying an additional 58,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,736.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,788,000 after buying an additional 2,257,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOCU. Citigroup decreased their price target on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $163.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

