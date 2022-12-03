Stansberry Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 263.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $46.57 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.31.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

