Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.05 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.63.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

