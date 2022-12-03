Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the October 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Starry Group Stock Performance

STRY remained flat at $0.18 during midday trading on Friday. 1,509,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,529. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. Starry Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starry Group

In other Starry Group news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 16,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $28,462.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,328,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,017,602.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,845,109 shares of company stock worth $932,638.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter worth $181,877,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,815,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starry Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STRY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Starry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Starry Group to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

