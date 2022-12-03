Status (SNT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.14 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Over the last week, Status has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $80.59 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,071.39 or 1.00004784 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010503 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00035941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00040962 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005813 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021327 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00245615 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02280147 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,592,784.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

