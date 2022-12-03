Stellar (XLM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $52.05 Million

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0879 or 0.00000517 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $2.26 billion and $52.05 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,537 coins and its circulating supply is 25,722,800,110 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

