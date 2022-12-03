Stewart Information Services Co. (STC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on December 30th

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Stewart Information Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Stewart Information Services has a payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stewart Information Services to earn $5.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE STC opened at $42.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 60.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 92.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the first quarter worth about $305,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.