StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HZN opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.59. Horizon Global has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 48,250 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

Featured Stories

