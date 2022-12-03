StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

GBR opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.62.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

