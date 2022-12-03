StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEBK opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 18.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

