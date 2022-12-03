StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

NASDAQ LEDS opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

