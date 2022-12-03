StockNews.com Downgrades Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Hold

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTLF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.87. 89,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $39.27 and a 12 month high of $53.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $185.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Heartland Financial USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.