StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.03. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 64.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 132,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 1.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45,585 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

