StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SALM. TheStreet lowered shares of Salem Media Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 885,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 85,452 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.