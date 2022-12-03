StockNews.com Lowers Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to Sell

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.75.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of BIG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,778. Big Lots has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $50.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.11. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 31.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 130.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after buying an additional 168,053 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 11.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Big Lots by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

