StockNews.com Lowers Waste Management (NYSE:WM) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:WM opened at $169.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.63.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

