StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) rose 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.
SVAUF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.
StorageVault Canada Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
