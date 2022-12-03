StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) rose 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SVAUF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

StorageVault Canada Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

About StorageVault Canada

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $0.0021 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th.

(Get Rating)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.