Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NYSEARCA:HNDL) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NYSEARCA:HNDL – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.70. 172,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 423,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77.
