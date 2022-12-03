Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of STRM opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $96.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47.

Insider Activity

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. The company had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Kenan Lucas purchased 757,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,959.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 63,679 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

