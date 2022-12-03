Strix Group (LON:KETL) Cut to Sell at Shore Capital

Shore Capital lowered shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($2.93) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Strix Group alerts:

Strix Group Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of LON:KETL opened at GBX 84 ($1.00) on Wednesday. Strix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 74.70 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 315 ($3.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 111.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 145.84. The company has a market capitalization of £183.72 million and a PE ratio of 840.00.

Strix Group Cuts Dividend

Strix Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Strix Group’s payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

(Get Rating)

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.