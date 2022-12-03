Strix Group (LON:KETL) Cut to Sell at Shore Capital

Shore Capital lowered shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($2.93) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.
Strix Group Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of LON:KETL opened at GBX 84 ($1.00) on Wednesday. Strix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 74.70 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 315 ($3.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 111.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 145.84. The company has a market capitalization of £183.72 million and a PE ratio of 840.00.
Strix Group Company Profile
Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.
