Substratum (SUB) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $272,568.55 and $169.24 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,031.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010527 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036036 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00040587 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005838 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021390 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00245259 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00073907 USD and is up 10.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $16.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.