Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 81.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 271.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 30.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 43.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SUM opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

