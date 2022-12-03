SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of SSY opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.03. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

