Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.89.

NOVA has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

NYSE NOVA opened at $22.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $149.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.49 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

