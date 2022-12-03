Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Trading Down 6.4%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) shares were down 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 11,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 52,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SUPGF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Superior Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

