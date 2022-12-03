Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Acquired by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267,740 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.1% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 2.37% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $36,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $39,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 780,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,325,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $39,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 780,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,325,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,540 shares of company stock valued at $978,062 in the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.