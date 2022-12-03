Sweat Economy 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.88 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $45.10 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,907,301,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,473,344,670 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

