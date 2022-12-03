Synapse Price Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00004042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a market capitalization of $124.09 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

