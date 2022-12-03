Synapse Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Synapse has a total market cap of $123.16 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Synapse has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Synapse token can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00004026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

