Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Synovus Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Synovus Financial has a payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Synovus Financial to earn $4.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $582.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

