Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,127,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,113 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.84% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $260,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Shares of TTWO opened at $108.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.43. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $182.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -988.73, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

