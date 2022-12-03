Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.93.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.27. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.