Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.93.
Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.27. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.