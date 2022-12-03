Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Trading Down 2.2%

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 109 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.30). 729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.50 ($1.33).

Taseko Mines Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £312.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,362.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 102.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.48.

About Taseko Mines

(Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.