Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.07

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.07 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.52 ($0.09). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.10), with a volume of 474,392 shares changing hands.

Tavistock Investments Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

About Tavistock Investments

(Get Rating)

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers; independent financial advice for wealth management, financial planning, and tax saving services to higher net worth clients; and corporate advisory services for businesses.

