TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives C$67.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$65.47.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP opened at C$58.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17. The firm has a market cap of C$58.19 billion and a PE ratio of 17.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.81. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$54.60 and a 12-month high of C$74.44.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at TC Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.85%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total transaction of C$113,855.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$213,723.74. In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total transaction of C$113,855.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$213,723.74. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total value of C$69,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$48,579.48.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

