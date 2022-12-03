Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Short Interest Update

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the October 31st total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Telefónica Price Performance

Shares of Telefónica stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.72. 931,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,745. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.37, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Telefónica Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1553 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is 2,002.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefónica

Several analysts have weighed in on TEF shares. Barclays raised their price target on Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.02) to €4.10 ($4.23) in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.23) to €4.20 ($4.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Telefónica from €2.90 ($2.99) to €2.70 ($2.78) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

