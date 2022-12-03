Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.33.
TDS stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.97.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 19.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 296,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
