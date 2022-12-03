Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.33.

TDS stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 19.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 296,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

