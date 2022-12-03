Tellor Price Hits $13.93 on Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last week, Tellor has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor token can currently be bought for approximately $13.93 or 0.00082057 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002270 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,070.00 or 0.06305290 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00503543 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,197.51 or 0.30627871 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,325,494 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
