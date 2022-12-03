Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENX opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.46.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,836 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.