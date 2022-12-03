Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (CVE:TES – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 3200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Tesoro Minerals Trading Down 14.3 %
The firm has a market cap of C$2.61 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.
About Tesoro Minerals
Tesoro Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Western South America. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.
