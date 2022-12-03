Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.28. Approximately 75,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 91,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teucrium Sugar Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teucrium Sugar Fund by 227.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 51,023 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teucrium Sugar Fund by 210.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 53,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 36,050 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Teucrium Sugar Fund by 302.4% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 47,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 35,890 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund in the second quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund in the second quarter valued at $93,000.

About Teucrium Sugar Fund

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

