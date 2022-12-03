Tezos (XTZ) Price Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Tezos has a total market cap of $944.61 million and $19.51 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00006024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009729 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00025117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002184 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00008347 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 939,850,529 coins and its circulating supply is 918,416,866 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

