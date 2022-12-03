Tharisa’s (THS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 240 ($2.87) price objective on the stock.
Tharisa Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of THS stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.26) on Tuesday. Tharisa has a 1-year low of GBX 92.75 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 172 ($2.06). The firm has a market cap of £314.73 million and a PE ratio of 256.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
About Tharisa
Featured Articles
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.