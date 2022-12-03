Tharisa’s (THS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 240 ($2.87) price objective on the stock.

Tharisa Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of THS stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.26) on Tuesday. Tharisa has a 1-year low of GBX 92.75 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 172 ($2.06). The firm has a market cap of £314.73 million and a PE ratio of 256.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

