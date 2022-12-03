The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $39.87 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.87.

CG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CG opened at $31.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.64.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $785,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.