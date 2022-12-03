The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.45 on December 30th

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

SRV opened at $35.60 on Friday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $38.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

In other The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,756 shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $126,389.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,593.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 11,288 shares of company stock worth $398,483 in the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

(Get Rating)

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.