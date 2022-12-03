The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Upgraded to Outperform by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

The GEO Group Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE GEO opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $616.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.85 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

