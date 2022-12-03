The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €152.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($156.70) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($154.64) target price on Airbus in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($137.11) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($206.19) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($144.33) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €139.00 ($143.30) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Airbus Price Performance

AIR stock opened at €110.98 ($114.41) on Wednesday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($70.39) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($103.06). The business’s 50-day moving average is €104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €102.29.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

