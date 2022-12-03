The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 606 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.25) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.11) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($8.97) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 415 ($4.96) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 565 ($6.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 559.62 ($6.69).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Price Performance

LON EZJ opened at GBX 391.50 ($4.68) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 345.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 384.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 729.20 ($8.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.65.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.